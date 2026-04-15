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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 15, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-48 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 15, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-48 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result (April 15, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-48 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 02:03 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-dhanalekshmi-dl-48-winning-numbers-15-april-2026-wednesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 15, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-48 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 15, 2026)
Source : ABP Live

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday (April 15, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Wednesday, 15 April 2026: Winners List To Be Out Soon

Dhanalekshmi DL-48 – Wednesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 15-04-2026
Lottery Name: Dhanalekshmi DL-48
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 15, 2026, the Dhanalekshmi DL-48 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:03 PM (IST)  •  15 Apr 2026

Kerala State Lottery Sambad Result: SEVEN Lucky Draws Daily Prices And Costs

The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets

  • Samrudhi: ₹50/- 
  • Bhagyathara: ₹50/-
  • Karunya Plus: ₹50/-
  • Suvarna Keralam: ₹50/-
  • Karunya KR: ₹50/-
  • Sthree Sakthi: ₹50/- 
  • Dhanalekshmi: ₹50/- (Bumper Lottery Today)

Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.

14:01 PM (IST)  •  15 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result (15.04.2026): How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala Lottery Wednesday Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Today DHANALEKSHMI DHANALEKSHMI DL-48 Lottery Results Kerala State Dhanalekshmi DL-48 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 15-04-2026 Kerala Lottery April 15
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