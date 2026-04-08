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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today Out (April 8, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-47 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today Out (April 8, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-47 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Result (April 8, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-47 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-dhanalekshmi-dl-47-winning-numbers-8-april-2026-wednesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today Out (April 8, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-47 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala Lottery Sambad Bumper Draw DHANALEKSHMI DL-47 Wednesday Result 2026 LIVE: Check Kerala Lottery Result Today, Winning Numbers, Jackpot Prize Details & Full Winners List (April 8)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday (April 8, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Wednesday, 8 April 2026:

Dhanalekshmi DL-47 – Wednesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 08-04-2026
Lottery Name: Dhanalekshmi DL-47
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 8, 2026, the Dhanalekshmi DL-47 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:40 PM (IST)  •  08 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Jackpot Result (April 8, 2026): Vishu Bumper BR-109 - Check TIME And DATE - Full Details

The Vishu Bumper's highest prize is Rs 12 crore. One lucky winner will receive 1 crore rupees for the second prize. and numerous other prizes totalling crores of rupees. On MAY 20, 2026, the Vishu Bumper BR-109 Result 2025–2026 will be revealed. Live results for the Vishu Bumper 2026 will be available at 2:00 PM on MAY 20, 2026.

12:38 PM (IST)  •  08 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: Bumper Draws Details And MONTH Of Announcement

UPCOMING DRAW

  • Vishu Bumper (May 20, 2026, 1st Prize: 12 Crore)

OTHER BUMPER DRAWS

  • Christmas New Year Bumper (January, 20 Crore)
  • Summer Bumper (March 10 Crore)
  • Vishu Bumper (May 12 Crore)
  • Monsoon Bumper (July 10 Crore)
  • Thiruvonam Bumper October 9, 2024 (First Prize, 25 Crore)
  • Pooja Bumper BR-100 December 4, 2024 (First Prize, 12 Crore)
  • Christmas New Year Bumper February 5, 2025 (First Prize: 20 Crore)
Load More
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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala Lottery Wednesday Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Today DHANALEKSHMI DHANALEKSHMI Lottery Results Kerala State Dhanalekshmi DL-47 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 08-04-2026 Kerala Lottery April 8
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