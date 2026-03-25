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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 25, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-45 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 25, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-45 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result (Mar 25, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-45 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 11:45 AM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-dhanalekshmi-dl-45-winning-numbers-25-march-2026-wednesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 25, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-45 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday (Mar 25, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-45 Draw Declared - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday (March 25, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Wednesday, 25 March 2026:

Dhanalekshmi DL-45 – Wednesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 25-03-2026
Lottery Name: Dhanalekshmi DL-45
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 25, 2026, the Dhanalekshmi DL-45 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

11:45 AM (IST)  •  25 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-45 WEDNESDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

11:45 AM (IST)  •  25 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday (Mar 25, 2026) – Check Key Details

The Kerala State Lotteries Wednesday lottery result is usually announced under the Dhanalekshmi series.

  • Lottery Name: Dhanalekshmi Lottery
  • Draw Day: Wednesday
  • Draw Time: 3:00 PM IST
  • Result Status: Check latest lottery result only on ABP LIVE
  • Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram
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