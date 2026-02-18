Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.02 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-40 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result (Feb 18, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-40 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 02:02 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday: Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Draw Declared - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday (February 18, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Wednesday, 18 February 2026:

Dhanalekshmi DL-40 – Wednesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 18-02-2026
Lottery Name: Dhanalekshmi DL-40
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 18, 2026, the Dhanalekshmi DL-40 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:02 PM (IST)  •  18 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Sambad DHANALEKSHMI DL-40 WEDNESDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samrudhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday
14:00 PM (IST)  •  18 Feb 2026

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Lucky Draws Daily Prices And Costs

The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets

  • Samrudhi: ₹50/- 
  • Bhagyathara: ₹50/-
  • Karunya Plus: ₹50/-
  • Suvarna Keralam: ₹50/-
  • Karunya KR: ₹50/-
  • Sthree Sakthi: ₹50/- 
  • Dhanalekshmi: ₹50/- (Bumper Lottery Today)

Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.

