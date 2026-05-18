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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 18, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-54 MONDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 18, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-54 MONDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Result (May 18, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-54 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get the recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 18 May 2026 12:28 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-bhagyathara-bt-54-winning-numbers-18-may-2026-monday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 18, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-54 MONDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Monday Bumper Result DECLARED – BHAGYATHARA BT-54 Lucky Draw Live Updates, May 18, 2026. Check winning numbers, first prize details, and full result chart here
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Monday (May 18, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Monday, 18 May 2026: Check Winners List

Bhagyathara BT-54 – Monday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 18-05-2026
Lottery Name: Bhagyathara BT-54

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, May 18, 2026, the Bhagyathara BT-54 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:28 PM (IST)  •  18 May 2026

Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-54 MONDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

12:28 PM (IST)  •  18 May 2026

Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly Jackpots

  • Sunday: Samrudhi Lottery
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery (TODAY'S DRAW)
  • Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi Lottery
  • Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery

Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:07 pm on ABP Live English.

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Bhagyathara Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Bhagyathara Kerala Lottery Monday Kerala State BHAGYATHARA BT-54 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 18-05-2026 Kerala Lottery May 18
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