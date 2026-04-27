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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (April 27, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-51 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Details

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (April 27, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-51 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result (April 27, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-51 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get the recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 01:54 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-bhagyathara-bt-51-winning-numbers-27-april-2026-monday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (April 27, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-51 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Details
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Monday Bumper Result 2026 DECLARED: BHAGYATHARA BT-51 Lucky Draw live updates on April 27, 2026. Check winning numbers and full prize winners list here.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Monday (April 27, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Monday, 27 April 2026: Check Winners List

Bhagyathara BT-51 – Monday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 27-04-2026
Lottery Name: Bhagyathara BT-51

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 27, 2026, the Bhagyathara BT-51 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:53 PM (IST)  •  27 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper BR-109 - First Prize Money Rs. 12 CRORE

The next bumper lottery is Kerala State Lottery Vishu Bumper 2026. This Vishu Bumper BR-109 has the chance to win the first reward, which is Rs 12 crore. Sales of the Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery BR-109 began on March 29, 2026.

13:17 PM (IST)  •  27 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-51 MONDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.

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