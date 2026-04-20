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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (April 20, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-50 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Winners (Full List)

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (April 20, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-50 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Winners (Full List)

Kerala Lottery Result (April 20, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-50 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get the recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 02:27 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-bhagyathara-bt-50-winning-numbers-20-april-2026-monday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (April 20, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-50 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Winners (Full List)
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Monday Bumper Draw | BHAGYATHARA BT-50 Result DECLARED (April 20, 2026) LIVE Updates - Check Winning Numbers & Prize Details Now
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Monday (April 20, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Monday, 20 April 2026: Check Winners List

Bhagyathara BT-50 – Monday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 20-04-2026
Lottery Name: Bhagyathara BT-50

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 20, 2026, the Bhagyathara BT-50 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:27 PM (IST)  •  20 Apr 2026

Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-50 MONDAY Lottery Results: Check FOUR-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

6950 6905 6590 6509
6095 6059 9650 9605
9560 9506 9065 9056
5690 5609 5960 5906
5069 5096 0695 0659
0965 0956 0569 0596
14:26 PM (IST)  •  20 Apr 2026

Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-50 MONDAY Lottery Results: Check THREE-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

000 019 041 047
049 097 112 129
155 196 211 226
252 265 278 367
372 377 381 393
424 434 455 458
470 486 491 496
501 577 590 598
612 614 630 648
659 678 691 696
741 742 777 794
809 811 813 824
834 865 870 883
911 916 928 934
937 957 993 999
Load More
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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Bhagyathara Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Bhagyathara Kerala Lottery Monday Kerala State BHAGYATHARA BT-50 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 20-04-2026 Kerala Lottery April 20
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