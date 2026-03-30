Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today Out (30.03.2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-47 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today Out (30.03.2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-47 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Result (Mar 30, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-47 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get the most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 11:04 AM (IST)

LIVE

live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-bhagyathara-bt-47-winning-numbers-30-march-2026-monday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today Out (30.03.2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-47 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala lottery Sambad Today Result (Mar 30, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-47 Monday Draw - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Monday (March 30, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Monday, 30 March 2026:

Bhagyathara BT-47 – Monday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 30-03-2026
Lottery Name: Bhagyathara BT-47
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 30, 2026, the Bhagyathara BT-47 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Bhagyathara Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Bhagyathara Kerala Lottery Monday Kerala State BHAGYATHARA BT-47 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 30-03-2026 Kerala Lottery March 30
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today Out (30.03.2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-47 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today Out (30.03.2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-47 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (23.03.2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-46 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. BN 179785 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (23.03.2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-46 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. BN 179785 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (29.03.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-48 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. MU 422635 (PALAKKAD)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (29.03.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-48 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. MU 422635 (PALAKKAD)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 28, 2026): SUMMER BUMPER BR-108 SATURDAY 2PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1ST PRIZE TICKET NO. SB 517026 (PALAKKAD)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 28, 2026): SUMMER BUMPER BR-108 SATURDAY 2PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1ST PRIZE TICKET NO. SB 517026 (PALAKKAD)
Advertisement

Videos

Capital Siege: Israel Launches Massive Strikes on Central Tehran, Grid Collapse Reported
Airspace Breach: Suspicious Drone Spotted Near Air Force One in Florida
Target Tehran: US-Israel Launch Relentless Airstrikes on Iranian Capital
Midterm Threat: Trump Faces Impeachment Risks as Public Trust Erodes
Political Setback: Trump Strategy Backfires as
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget