LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 16, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. BH 616697 (KANNUR)
Kerala Lottery Result (Mar 16, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-45 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get the most recent updates.
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Background
Kerala Lottery Result Monday (March 16, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Monday, 16 March 2026:
Bhagyathara BT-45 – Monday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 16-03-2026
Lottery Name: Bhagyathara BT-45
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – BH 616697 (KANNUR)
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – BL 140050 (ADOOR)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – BM 624132 (PALAKKAD)
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 16, 2026, the Bhagyathara BT-45 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.03.2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
BH 616697 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: AKSHARA LOTTERY AGENCIES
Agency No.: C 4824
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
BL 140050 (ADOOR)
Agent Name: RADHAKRISHNA PILLAI
Agency No.: H 2484
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
BM 624132 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: M RAMESH
Agency No.: P 4439
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
- BA 616697
- BB 616697
- BC 616697
- BD 616697
- BE 616697
- BF 616697
- BG 616697
- BJ 616697
- BK 616697
- BL 616697
- BM 616697
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
0743 1357 2580 2882 2953 3023 4908 4914 5922 5977 6171 6258 6335 7126 7409 7796 7899 8573 8844
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)
0632 0716 2499 5486 8797 9481
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
0799 1023 1624 1732 1788 1837 2515 2874 3031 3210 3320 3927 4313 4812 5256 5870 6023 6363 6633 7042 7359 7598 7611 7844 9031
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
0087 0241 0336 0337 0506 0566 0654 0830 0853 0866 0879 1059 1658 1735 1915 1929 2012 2064 2094 2189 2230 2490 2537 2710 2746 2991 3005 3096 3411 3649 3735 3815 3940 4049 4419 4729 4736 4760 4939 4962 5091 5096 5119 5198 5535 5675 5761 5916 5954 5968 6080 6235 6237 6579 6730 6981 7067 7108 7237 7239 7765 7885 8493 8644 8651 8680 8779 8887 9066 9219 9226 9296 9416 9597 9610 9936
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 94)
0258 0267 0771 0808 1020 1042 1303 1318 1396 1724 1783 1876 1983 2057 2221 2252 2409 2428 2560 2897 3055 3142 3169 3444 3489 3571 3634 3855 3857 4129 4147 4157 4169 4180 4181 4236 4417 4428 4537 4583 4605 4730 4849 4995 5019 5205 5273 5343 5664 5779 5848 5878 5897 6052 6183 6295 6318 6396 6469 6487 6488 6606 6679 6698 6701 6947 7000 7410 7519 7643 7670 7748 7918 7958 7970 8020 8029 8038 8132 8238 8329 8380 8499 8572 8949 9016 9086 9199 9389 9469 9510 9526 9662 9815
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)
0088 0091 0120 0149 0181 0282 0396 0412 0441 0487 0524 0602 0640 0665 0803 0829 0992 1004 1032 1086 1087 1332 1349 1537 1589 1606 1621 1635 1817 1819 1856 1872 1969 2074 2211 2262 2372 2383 2408 2456 2467 2559 2639 2877 2899 2978 3033 3054 3336 3347 3581 3600 3706 3715 3748 3751 3833 3884 3910 4030 4103 4133 4186 4195 4368 4414 4425 4520 4552 4623 4698 4709 4828 4896 4921 4930 5050 5054 5062 5095 5251 5293 5522 5541 5546 5558 5574 5596 5620 5621 5707 5725 5775 5791 5924 6012 6256 6293 6409 6413 6490 6587 6823 6833 6894 6936 7009 7012 7023 7030 7119 7225 7366 7445 7548 7654 7686 7914 7959 7965 7988 8007 8037 8129 8335 8344 8548 8735 8907 9040 9049 9054 9056 9103 9128 9154 9222 9545 9549 9559 9587 9736 9754 9805
Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
First Prize: 1 CRORE
Consolation prize: 5,000
Second Place: 30 Lakh
Third Prize: 10 Lakh
Fourth Prize: 5,000
Fifth Prize: 2,000
Sixth Place: 1,000
7th Place: 500
8th Place: 200
9th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today (March 16, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Repeated Numbers
Here are the numbers that have been repeated in the machine during the Bhagyathara Lottery 45th draw.
Repeated Numbers in 7th Prize: 5977
Repeated Numbers in 8th Prize: 5916
Repeated Numbers in 9th Prize: 4181