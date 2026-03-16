Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 16, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. BH 616697 (KANNUR)

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 16, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. BH 616697 (KANNUR)

Kerala Lottery Result (Mar 16, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-45 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get the most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 08:57 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-bhagyathara-bt-45-winning-numbers-16-march-2026-monday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 16, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. BH 616697 (KANNUR)
Kerala lottery Sambad Today Result (Mar 16, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-45 Monday Draw - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Monday (March 16, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Monday, 16 March 2026:

Bhagyathara BT-45 – Monday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 16-03-2026
Lottery Name: Bhagyathara BT-45
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreBH 616697 (KANNUR)
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhBL 140050 (ADOOR)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – BM 624132 (PALAKKAD)

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 16, 2026, the Bhagyathara BT-45 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

16:06 PM (IST)  •  16 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.03.2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

BH 616697 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: AKSHARA LOTTERY AGENCIES

Agency No.: C 4824

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

BL 140050 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: RADHAKRISHNA PILLAI

Agency No.: H 2484

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

BM 624132 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: M RAMESH

Agency No.: P 4439

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

  • BA 616697
  • BB 616697
  • BC 616697
  • BD 616697
  • BE 616697
  • BF 616697
  • BG 616697
  • BJ 616697
  • BK 616697
  • BL 616697
  • BM 616697

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0743  1357  2580  2882  2953  3023  4908  4914  5922  5977  6171  6258  6335  7126  7409  7796  7899  8573  8844

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0632  0716  2499  5486  8797  9481

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0799  1023  1624  1732  1788  1837  2515  2874  3031  3210  3320  3927  4313  4812  5256  5870  6023  6363  6633  7042  7359  7598  7611  7844  9031

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0087  0241  0336  0337  0506  0566  0654  0830  0853  0866  0879  1059  1658  1735  1915  1929  2012  2064  2094  2189  2230  2490  2537  2710  2746  2991  3005  3096  3411  3649  3735  3815  3940  4049  4419  4729  4736  4760  4939  4962  5091  5096  5119  5198  5535  5675  5761  5916  5954  5968  6080  6235  6237  6579  6730  6981  7067  7108  7237  7239  7765  7885  8493  8644  8651  8680  8779  8887  9066  9219  9226  9296  9416  9597  9610  9936

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 94)

0258  0267  0771  0808  1020  1042  1303  1318  1396  1724  1783  1876  1983  2057  2221  2252  2409  2428  2560  2897  3055  3142  3169  3444  3489  3571  3634  3855  3857  4129  4147  4157  4169  4180  4181  4236  4417  4428  4537  4583  4605  4730  4849  4995  5019  5205  5273  5343  5664  5779  5848  5878  5897  6052  6183  6295  6318  6396  6469  6487  6488  6606  6679  6698  6701  6947  7000  7410  7519  7643  7670  7748  7918  7958  7970  8020  8029  8038  8132  8238  8329  8380  8499  8572  8949  9016  9086  9199  9389  9469  9510  9526  9662  9815

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

0088  0091  0120  0149  0181  0282  0396  0412  0441  0487  0524  0602  0640  0665  0803  0829  0992  1004  1032  1086  1087  1332  1349  1537  1589  1606  1621  1635  1817  1819  1856  1872  1969  2074  2211  2262  2372  2383  2408  2456  2467  2559  2639  2877  2899  2978  3033  3054  3336  3347  3581  3600  3706  3715  3748  3751  3833  3884  3910  4030  4103  4133  4186  4195  4368  4414  4425  4520  4552  4623  4698  4709  4828  4896  4921  4930  5050  5054  5062  5095  5251  5293  5522  5541  5546  5558  5574  5596  5620  5621  5707  5725  5775  5791  5924  6012  6256  6293  6409  6413  6490  6587  6823  6833  6894  6936  7009  7012  7023  7030  7119  7225  7366  7445  7548  7654  7686  7914  7959  7965  7988  8007  8037  8129  8335  8344  8548  8735  8907  9040  9049  9054  9056  9103  9128  9154  9222  9545  9549  9559  9587  9736  9754  9805

Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 10 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

16:05 PM (IST)  •  16 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (March 16, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Repeated Numbers

Here are the numbers that have been repeated in the machine during the Bhagyathara Lottery 45th draw.

Repeated Numbers in 7th Prize: 5977

Repeated Numbers in 8th Prize: 5916

Repeated Numbers in 9th Prize: 4181

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Bhagyathara Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Bhagyathara Kerala Lottery Monday Kerala State BHAGYATHARA BT-45 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 16-03-2026 Kerala Lottery March 16
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 16, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. BH 616697 (KANNUR)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 16, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-45 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. BH 616697 (KANNUR)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (15.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-46 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (15.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-46 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (14.03 2026): KARUNYA KR-746 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (14.03 2026): KARUNYA KR-746 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (13.03 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-44 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (13.03 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-44 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Iran Strikes Dubai Airport with Drones, Flights Halted Amid Gulf Tensions
Developing: Trump Faces Setback as Allies Refuse Naval Support Amid Hormuz Strait Crisis
Alert: Iran Launches Drone and Missile Attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain
Alert: Trump Appeals to Allies Amid Escalating US-Iran Conflict in Hormuz Strait Tensions
Election Update: Voting Underway for 11 Rajya Sabha Seats Across Three States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget