Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Monday (23.02 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-42 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) SHORTLY - Check Full List of Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Monday (23.02 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-42 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) SHORTLY - Check Full List of Winners

Kerala Lottery Result (Feb 23, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-42 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get the most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 02:09 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-bhagyathara-bt-42-winning-numbers-23-february-2026-monday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Monday (23.02 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-42 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) SHORTLY - Check Full List of Winners
Kerala lottery Sambad Today Result (Feb 23, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-42 Monday Draw - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Monday (February 23, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Monday, 23 February 2026:

Bhagyathara BT-42 – Monday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 23-02-2026
Lottery Name: Bhagyathara BT-42
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 23, 2026, the Bhagyathara BT-42 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:09 PM (IST)  •  23 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-42 MONDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

14:09 PM (IST)  •  23 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Sambad BHAGYATHARA BT-42 MONDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samrudhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday
Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Bhagyathara Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Bhagyathara Kerala Lottery Monday Kerala State BHAGYATHARA BT-42 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 23-02-2026 Kerala Lottery February 23
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Monday (23.02 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-42 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) SHORTLY - Check Full List of Winners
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Monday (23.02 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-42 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) SHORTLY - Check Full List of Winners
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (22.02 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-43 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1ST PRIZE TICKET No. MM 310268 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (22.02 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-43 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1ST PRIZE TICKET No. MM 310268 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
Kerala
Kerala SIR Final List Released Ahead Of State Polls, 9 Lakh Names Removed; Here's How To Check
Kerala SIR Final List Released Ahead Of State Polls, 9 Lakh Names Removed; Here's How To Check
Kerala
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 21.02.2026: KARUNYA KR-743 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. KV 668293 (CHITTUR)
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 21.02.2026: KARUNYA KR-743 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Winners Out (CHECK FULL LIST)
Advertisement

Videos

Kishtwar News: 7 Militants Killed in 30 Days as Army Strikes JeM Module in Jammu & Kashmir
Bharat Taxi: Amit Shah Assures Taxi Drivers of Profit, Protection, and Economic Strength Today
Kishtwar News: Joint Forces Kill 3 Militants in Kishtwar Forests, JeM Commander Saifullah Possibly Included
Breaking News: Bihar Car Linked to AI Summit Protest Seized Near Himachal Sadan in Delhi
POCSO Case: Police Reach Varanasi in Saraswati Case; Avimukteshwaranand Denies Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget