LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13.01 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-502 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13.01 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-502 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: Jan 13, 2026 STHREE SAKTHI SS-502 winners will be announced at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 01:33 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live kerala lottery results today sthree sakthi ss 502 out winning numbers 13 Jan 2026 Tuesday 3pm bumper draw declared first prize 1 crore check full winners list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13.01 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-502 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13.01 2026)
Source : Pinterest/banyat1954

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 13-01-2026 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13.01 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-502 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-502 winners.

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13.01 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-502 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-502 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The STHREE SAKTHI Tuesday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the STHREE SAKTHI SS-502 draw.

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-502 TUESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:33 PM (IST)  •  13 Jan 2026

13:31 PM (IST)  •  13 Jan 2026

STHREE SAKTHI SS-502 Lottery Result: History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is STHREE SAKTHI. The Sthree Sakthi Lottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on Tuesday. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS," which also includes the draw number.

 

 

