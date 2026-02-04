Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.02.2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky 1 CR Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.02.2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky 1 CR Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: Feb 04, 2026 DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 winners will be announced at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 12:28 PM (IST)

LIVE

Live kerala lottery results today dhanalekshmi dl 38 out winning numbers 04 february 2026 Wednesday 3 pm bumper draw declared first prize 1 crore check full winners list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.02.2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky 1 CR Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.02.2026)
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result OUT Today (04.02.2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky 1 CR Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “DL” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The DHANALEKSHMI Wednesday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 draw.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala Lottery Wednesday Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Today DHANALEKSHMI DHANALEKSHMI Lottery Results Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Kerala State DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 04-02-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction In Ghaziabad
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction
India
Mamata Banerjee Reaches SC Against SIR, May Become First Sitting CM To Argue Her Own Case
Mamata Banerjee Reaches SC Against SIR, May Become First Sitting CM To Argue Her Own Case
India
Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals
Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals
Cities
Objected Over Online Gaming, Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor In Ghaziabad
Objected Over Online Gaming, Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor In Ghaziabad
Advertisement

Videos

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana: Over 8 Crore Beneficiaries Received Free Ration Amid Pandemic
Breaking News: Three Sisters Leap to Death from Ghaziabad High-Rise Due to Fatal Online Gaming Addiction
Exclusive News: India’s ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Ahead of 2026 Showdown vs Sri Lanka
Breaking News: Mamata Banerjee reaches Supreme Court, may argue SIR petition herself
Breaking Update: Mamata Banerjee Reaches Supreme Court Over SIR, May Argue Her Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget