Kerala Lottery Result OUT Today (04.02.2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky 1 CR Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “DL” followed by the draw number.
The Kerala Lottery Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The DHANALEKSHMI Wednesday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.
The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.
Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 draw.
Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-38 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]