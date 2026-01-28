Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result OUT Today (28.01 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-37 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky 1 CR Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result OUT Today (28.01 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-37 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky 1 CR Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: Jan 28, 2026 DHANALEKSHMI DL-37 winners have been announced at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 01:33 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live kerala lottery results today dhanalekshmi dl 37 out winning numbers 28 Jan 2026 Wednesday 3 pm bumper draw declared first prize 1 crore check full winners list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result OUT Today (28.01 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-37 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky 1 CR Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result OUT Today (28.01 2026)
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result OUT Today (28.01 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-37 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw 1 CR 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-37 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “DL” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-37 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The DHANALEKSHMI Wednesday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the DHANALEKSHMI DL-37 draw.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-37 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:33 PM (IST)  •  28 Jan 2026

DHANALEKSHMI DL-37 WEDNESDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'DHANALEKSHMI' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

This scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney and heart diseases, and palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

13:15 PM (IST)  •  28 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (January 28, 2026)

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala Lottery Wednesday Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Today DHANALEKSHMI Kerala State DHANALEKSHMI DL-37 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 28-01-2026 DHANALEKSHMI Lottery Results
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death?
Cities
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
India
Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth: Assets, Properties & Financial Legacy He Leaves Behind
Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth: Assets, Properties & Financial Legacy He Leaves Behind
Cities
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash; Five Onboard, Investigation Underway
Breaking News: President Address Marks Budget Session, Highlights India’s Record Growth & Development
Breaking News: Maharashtra Mourns Ajit Pawar, Veteran Leader and Former Deputy CM Dies in Plane Crash
News Alert: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash; Wreckage Shows Complete Front Destruction
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget