LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (21.01 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-36 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw 1 CR 1st Prize Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (21.01 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-36 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw 1 CR 1st Prize Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: Jan 21, 2026 DHANALEKSHMI DL-36 winners will be announced at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 02:34 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : ANI

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 21-01-2026 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-36 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “DL” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-36 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The DHANALEKSHMI Wednesday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the DHANALEKSHMI DL-36 draw.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-36 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:34 PM (IST)  •  21 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMIDL-36 WEDNESDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

14:32 PM (IST)  •  21 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Sambad DHANALEKSHMI DL-36 WEDNESDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samrudhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday

 

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala Lottery Wednesday Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Today DHANALEKSHMI Kerala State DHANALEKSHMI DL-36 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 21-01-2026 DHANALEKSHMI Lottery Results
