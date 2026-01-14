Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.01 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-35 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.01 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-35 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: Jan 14, 2026 DHANALEKSHMI DL-35 winners will be announced at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 02:03 PM (IST)

LIVE

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-35 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “DL” followed by the draw number.

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.01 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-35 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-35 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The DHANALEKSHMI Wednesday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI SS-520 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the DHANALEKSHMI DL-35 draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:03 PM (IST)  •  14 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-35 WEDNESDAY (January 14, 2026): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?

No, under no circumstances may a Kerala lottery ticket be sold for more than face value.

 

14:02 PM (IST)  •  14 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-35: It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery ticket purchase is in accordance with government policy. Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes.

 

