LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.01.2026: SUNDAY SAMRUDHI SM-36, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.01.2026: SUNDAY SAMRUDHI SM-36, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: January 04, 2026 SAMRUDHI SM-36 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 01:51 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Pinterest

Background

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.01.2026: SUNDAY SAMRUDHI SM-36, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-36 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for SAMRUDHI SM-36, drawn at 3 PM, has been officially declared, generating massive interest among lottery players across the state. Immediately after the draw, thousands of participants rushed to check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to verify their SAMRUDHI SM-36 ticket numbers from this much-awaited Sunday draw.

The SAMRUDHI Lottery continues to rank among the most popular weekly schemes of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, known for its transparent draw mechanism, timely result announcements, and reliable prize distribution. With participation growing each week, searches for Kerala Lottery today result, live Kerala Lottery result, and SAMRUDHI SM-36 result today remain consistently high across search engines and news platforms.

Players who bought tickets through authorised Kerala Lottery retail outlets and verified online sources are actively following the LIVE Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-36 result list, featuring complete winning numbers and prize-wise details. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today SAMRUDHI SM-36 continues to peak as players await official confirmation of their results.

Now that the Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-36 3 PM result is available, excitement continues across Kerala as ticket holders eagerly check whether their numbers have secured a prize in this widely trusted and popular lottery draw.

Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, SAMRUDHI SM-36 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-36 Sunday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 10 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:51 PM (IST)  •  04 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-36 SUNDAY - It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery ticket purchase is in accordance with government policy. Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes.

 

13:48 PM (IST)  •  04 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (January 04, 2025) - Check Details

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.

 

