Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.01.2026: KARUNYA PLUS KN-604, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.01.2026: KARUNYA PLUS KN-604, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: January 01, 2026 KARUNYA PLUS KN-604 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 02:52 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live kerala lottery results out today karunya plus kn 604 winning numbers jan 1 2026 first lucky draw thursday 3pm new year week 2026 draw declared first prize 1 crore check full winners list LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.01.2026: KARUNYA PLUS KN-604, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.01.2026
Source : Twitter/@VasudevaRaoBJP

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 01-01-2026 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.01.2026: KARUNYA PLUS KN-604, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Yesterday, December 31, 2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore Ticket No. DF 869610

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-604 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday (01.01.2026): Dear MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - Check Winners

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.01.2026: KARUNYA PLUS KN-604, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA PLUS KN-604, drawn at 3 PM, has been officially declared, generating massive interest among lottery players across the state. Immediately after the draw, thousands of participants rushed to check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to verify their KARUNYA PLUS KN-604 ticket numbers from this much-awaited Wednesday draw.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery continues to rank among the most popular weekly schemes of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, known for its transparent draw mechanism, timely result announcements, and reliable prize distribution. With participation growing each week, searches for Kerala Lottery today result, live Kerala Lottery result, and KARUNYA PLUS KN-604 result today remain consistently high across search engines and news platforms.

Players who bought tickets through authorised Kerala Lottery retail outlets and verified online sources are actively following the LIVE Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-604 result list, featuring complete winning numbers and prize-wise details. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA PLUS KN-604 continues to peak as players await official confirmation of their results.

Now that the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-604 3 PM result is available, excitement continues across Kerala as ticket holders eagerly check whether their numbers have secured a prize in this widely trusted and popular lottery draw.

Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, KARUNYA PLUS KN-604 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-604 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:52 PM (IST)  •  01 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: 01.01.2025 KARUNYA PLUS KN-604 THURSDAY - Check THREE-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

000 019 041 047
049 097 112 129
155 196 211 226
252 265 278 367
372 377 381 393
424 434 455 458
470 486 491 496
501 577 590 598
612 614 630 648
659 678 691 696
741 742 777 794
809 811 813 824
834 865 870 883
911 916 928 934
937 957 993 999

 

14:49 PM (IST)  •  01 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: Kerala X'MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER (January 24, 2026) - Check Complete Prize Winners Money Details

  • 1st Prize: ₹ 20 crore
  • 2nd Prize: ₹ 1 Crore X 20 Prizes
  • 3rd Prize: ₹ 10 Lakhs X 20 Prizes
  • 4th Prize: ₹ 3 Lakhs X 64,800 Prizes
  • 5th Prize: ₹ 2 Lakhs X 48,600 Prizes
  • 6th Prize: ₹ 5000 X 22,500 Prizes
  • 7th Prize: ₹ 2000 X 48,600 Prizes
  • 8th Prize: ₹ 1000 X 81,000 Prizes
  • 9th Prize: ₹ 500 X 2,26,800 Prizes
  • 10th Prize: ₹ 400 X 2,43,000 Prizes
  • Consolation: ₹ 1 Lakh X 9 Prizes
Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State KARUNYA PLUS KN-604 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Live Last Lucky Draw Today Last Lucky Draw Result Year 2025 Last Kerala Lottery Result Out Kerala Lottery Result
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
World
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader :WATCH
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader
World
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Cricket
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
When A Language Loses Its House: The Maithili Akademi’s Unsettling Silence
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget