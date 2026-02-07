Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.02.2026: KARUNYA KR-741, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.02.2026: KARUNYA KR-741, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: February 07, 2026 KARUNYA KR-741 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 01:46 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live kerala lottery results out today karunya kr 741 winning numbers feb 7 2026 first lucky draw saturday 3pm new year week 2026 draw declared first prize 1 crore check full winners list LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.02.2026: KARUNYA KR-741, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.02.2026
Source : Pinterest/surrxskii

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday, 07-02-2026 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.02.2026:  KARUNYA KR-741, ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-741 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Saturday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.02.2026:  KARUNYA KR-741, ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA KR-741, drawn at 3 PM, has been officially declared, generating massive interest among lottery players across the state. Immediately after the draw, thousands of participants rushed to check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to verify their KARUNYA KR-741 ticket numbers from this much-awaited Saturday draw.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery continues to rank among the most popular weekly schemes of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, known for its transparent draw mechanism, timely result announcements, and reliable prize distribution. With participation growing each week, searches for Kerala Lottery today result, live Kerala Lottery result, and KARUNYA KR-741 result today remain consistently high across search engines and news platforms.

Players who bought tickets through authorised Kerala Lottery retail outlets and verified online sources are actively following the LIVE Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-741 result list, featuring complete winning numbers and prize-wise details. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA KR-741 continues to peak as players await official confirmation of their results.

Now that the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-741 3 PM result is available, excitement continues across Kerala as ticket holders eagerly check whether their numbers have secured a prize in this widely trusted and popular lottery draw.

Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, KARUNYA KR-741 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.

Kerala KARUNYA KR-741 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 10 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:46 PM (IST)  •  07 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly JACKPOTS

  • Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery
  • Tuesday: Streesakthi Lottery
  • Wednesday: Dhanalekshmi Lottery
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery

Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:05 pm on ABP Live English.

13:35 PM (IST)  •  07 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: KARUNYA KR-741 SATURDAY - How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. This scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala Lottery Result Live Last Lucky Draw Today Last Lucky Draw Result Year 2025 Last Kerala Lottery Result Out Kerala Lottery Result Kerala State KARUNYA KR-741 Lottery
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
India
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Interim Trade Framework
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Trade Deal
World
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
India
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Politics: Deputy Mayor Post Goes to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shankar Ghadi
UP Politics: Mayawati chairs major BSP strategy meeting in Lucknow
UP Politics 2027: Akhilesh Yadav To Launch 2027 Campaign From Noida On March 28
Himachal Pradesh: Fire Engulfs 200-Year-Old Girad Mata Temple in Chamba, Causing Major Heritage Loss
Maharashtra Politics: Ritu Tawde Set to Become Mumbai Mayor, Sanjay Shankar Ghadge Likely Deputy Mayor
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget