Kerala Lottery Results Saturday, 03-01-2026 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.01.2026: SATURDAY KARUNYA KR-737, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

ALSO READ: Nagaland Lottery Result Live Today (03.01.2026): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-737 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Saturday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Yesterday, January 2, 2026: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore Ticket No. RW 231825 (THRISSUR)

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.01.2026: SATURDAY KARUNYA KR-737, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA KR-737, drawn at 3 PM, has been officially declared, generating massive interest among lottery players across the state. Immediately after the draw, thousands of participants rushed to check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to verify their KARUNYA KR-737 ticket numbers from this much-awaited Saturday draw.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery continues to rank among the most popular weekly schemes of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, known for its transparent draw mechanism, timely result announcements, and reliable prize distribution. With participation growing each week, searches for Kerala Lottery today result, live Kerala Lottery result, and KARUNYA KR-737 result today remain consistently high across search engines and news platforms.

Players who bought tickets through authorised Kerala Lottery retail outlets and verified online sources are actively following the LIVE Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-737 result list, featuring complete winning numbers and prize-wise details. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA KR-737 continues to peak as players await official confirmation of their results.

Now that the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-737 3 PM result is available, excitement continues across Kerala as ticket holders eagerly check whether their numbers have secured a prize in this widely trusted and popular lottery draw.

Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, KARUNYA KR-737 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.

Kerala KARUNYA KR-737 Saturday: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 25 Lakh

Third Prize: 10 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100