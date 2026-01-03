LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.01.2026: SATURDAY KARUNYA KR-737, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: January 03, 2026 KARUNYA KR-737 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Saturday, 03-01-2026 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-737 winners.
The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Saturday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.
The Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA KR-737, drawn at 3 PM, has been officially declared, generating massive interest among lottery players across the state. Immediately after the draw, thousands of participants rushed to check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to verify their KARUNYA KR-737 ticket numbers from this much-awaited Saturday draw.
The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery continues to rank among the most popular weekly schemes of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, known for its transparent draw mechanism, timely result announcements, and reliable prize distribution. With participation growing each week, searches for Kerala Lottery today result, live Kerala Lottery result, and KARUNYA KR-737 result today remain consistently high across search engines and news platforms.
Players who bought tickets through authorised Kerala Lottery retail outlets and verified online sources are actively following the LIVE Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-737 result list, featuring complete winning numbers and prize-wise details. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA KR-737 continues to peak as players await official confirmation of their results.
Now that the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-737 3 PM result is available, excitement continues across Kerala as ticket holders eagerly check whether their numbers have secured a prize in this widely trusted and popular lottery draw.
Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, KARUNYA KR-737 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.
Kerala KARUNYA KR-737 Saturday: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 25 Lakh
- Third Prize: 10 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly JACKPOTS
- Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery
- Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery
- Tuesday: Streesakthi Lottery
- Wednesday: Dhanalekshmi Lottery
- Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
- Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery
- Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: KARUNYA KR-737 SATURDAY - How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?
The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. This scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.