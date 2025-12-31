Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 29-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 31.12.2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 30, 2025: STHREE SAKTHI SS-500 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday (29.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - Check Winners

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 31.12.2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for DHANALEKSHMI DL-33, drawn at 3 PM, has been officially declared, generating massive interest among lottery players across the state. Immediately after the draw, thousands of participants rushed to check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to verify their DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 ticket numbers from this much-awaited Wednesday draw.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery continues to rank among the most popular weekly schemes of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, known for its transparent draw mechanism, timely result announcements, and reliable prize distribution. With participation growing each week, searches for Kerala Lottery today result, live Kerala Lottery result, and DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 result today remain consistently high across search engines and news platforms.

Players who bought tickets through authorised Kerala Lottery retail outlets and verified online sources are actively following the LIVE Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 result list, featuring complete winning numbers and prize-wise details. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 continues to peak as players await official confirmation of their results.

Now that the Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 3 PM result is available, excitement continues across Kerala as ticket holders eagerly check whether their numbers have secured a prize in this widely trusted and popular lottery draw.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 Wednesday: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.