LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 31.12.2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 31, 2025 DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 29-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 31.12.2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 30, 2025: STHREE SAKTHI SS-500 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore
The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 winners.
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday (29.12.2025): Dear INDUS Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - Check Winners
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 31.12.2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
The Kerala Lottery Result Today for DHANALEKSHMI DL-33, drawn at 3 PM, has been officially declared, generating massive interest among lottery players across the state. Immediately after the draw, thousands of participants rushed to check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to verify their DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 ticket numbers from this much-awaited Wednesday draw.
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery continues to rank among the most popular weekly schemes of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, known for its transparent draw mechanism, timely result announcements, and reliable prize distribution. With participation growing each week, searches for Kerala Lottery today result, live Kerala Lottery result, and DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 result today remain consistently high across search engines and news platforms.
Players who bought tickets through authorised Kerala Lottery retail outlets and verified online sources are actively following the LIVE Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 result list, featuring complete winning numbers and prize-wise details. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 continues to peak as players await official confirmation of their results.
Now that the Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 3 PM result is available, excitement continues across Kerala as ticket holders eagerly check whether their numbers have secured a prize in this widely trusted and popular lottery draw.
Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 Wednesday: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: 31.12.2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 WEDNESDAY - How To Pick A Lucky Number - 5 Golden Rules
To improve your chances of winning the grand prize, you need to follow these 5 golden rules:
- Play in a group
- Avoid popular number combinations
- Use the law of large numbers
- Choose random numbers
- Examine previous winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-33 WEDNESDAY - Luckiest Lottery Numbers (Probable)
- Based on the survey, number 28 was selected the most frequently (201.4 times on average).
- 16 is not far behind, averaging 200.6 times.
- At 199 times, 39 comes in third.
- It defeated 32 by a slim margin at 198.8 times.
- 15 was the fifth most popular number, occurring 198 times.