LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 29.12.2025: BHAGYATHARA BT35, ₹1 CR Prize DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.BH 559235
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 29, 2025 BHAGYATHARA BT-35 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 29-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (29.12.2025): Dear DWARKA Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - Check Winners
The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-35 winners.
The BHAGYATHARA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday OUT 28.12.2025: ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. RJ MA 445887, BHAGYATHARA BT-35 | Check Complete List
The Kerala Lottery Result Today for BHAGYATHARA BT-35, conducted at 3 PM, has now been officially announced, triggering huge interest among lottery players across the state. As soon as the draw concluded, thousands of participants began flooding the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today page to instantly verify their ticket numbers from this highly anticipated Monday draw.
The BHAGYATHARA Lottery remains one of the most sought-after weekly lottery schemes operated by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, celebrated for its transparent draw process, prompt result declaration, and dependable prize distribution system. With participation steadily increasing every week, online searches for live Kerala Lottery results, Kerala lottery today result, and BHAGYATHARA BT-35 result today continue to surge across search platforms and news aggregators.
Players who purchased their tickets from authorised Kerala Lottery retail outlets and verified online sources are now closely tracking the LIVE Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-35 result list, which includes the complete set of winning numbers and detailed prize categories. Interest surrounding the Kerala Lottery Result Today BHAGYATHARA BT-35 remains exceptionally high as participants wait for official confirmation of their winning status.
With the Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-35 3 PM result now available, excitement is sweeping across Kerala, as hopeful ticket holders eagerly check whether their numbers have secured a prize in one of the state’s most trusted and popular lottery draws.
Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, BHAGYATHARA BT-35 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.
Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-35 Monday: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Kerala Lottery Result OUT LIVE: BHAGYATHARA BT-35 MONDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 94)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 144)
