LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.01 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-605 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To be DECLARED Soon - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: KARUNYA PLUS KN-605 will be drawn today, January 8, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for latest update.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 01:50 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Result Thursday: Karunya Plus KN-605 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (January 8, 2026): The Government of Kerala oversees the Kerala State Lotteries program. It was founded in 1967 and is the first of its kind in India, operating under the Kerala government's lottery department. The government of Kerala launched the Kerala State Lotteries in 1967 after banning all private lotteries. The new department was established with the intention of giving people jobs and raising government revenue without disturbing the general public.

The department employs over 500 people as of 2026, divided among 14 district offices, 21 sublottery offices, a regional deputy directorate in Ernakulam, and the directorate at Vikas Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, Kozhikode is home to the regional deputy director for the audit office. After being placed under the Department of Finance at first, the department was eventually moved under the Taxes Department.

The Kerala State lottery has various advantages associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses.

In its short history, it has benefited over 27,000 citizens. The scheme's main goal is to give financial support to Kerala's underprivileged population who are afflicted with life-threatening illnesses like cancer, hemophilia, kidney problems, and heart problems, as well as palliative care. Every month, hundreds of families are able to escape poverty thanks to the Kerala Lottery. Every day at 3 pm, thousands of people eagerly await the results in the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores.

The Kerala State Lotteries consist of six bumper lotteries annually, a monthly draw, and seven weekly lotteries every week. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-weekly draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala State conducts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries in addition to the weekly lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja. The Karunya Plus KN-605 lottery will be drawn at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, today, January 8, 2026.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive.). This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:50 PM (IST)  •  08 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-605 THURSDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

Karunya Lottery Result Today: If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

13:47 PM (IST)  •  08 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Sambad KARUNYA PLUS KN-605 THURSDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samriddhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday
