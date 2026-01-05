Kerala Lottery Result Today: Bhagyathara BT-36 Result is announced by the Kerala government on behalf of the Lottery Department. Today, January 5, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2026 for Bhagyathara BT-36 has been announced. Scroll down to check the latest Kerala lottery updates only on ABP Live.

Kerala Lottery Result Bhagyathara BT-36 Today (05.01.2026): Check Complete List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

BZ 783510 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SUBAIR T P

Agency No.: Y 2778

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

BO 728920 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: A SURESH BABU

Agency No.: R 6544

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH BO 549282 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR C P

Agency No.: E 6804

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

BN 783510

BO 783510

BP 783510

BR 783510

BS 783510

BT 783510

BU 783510

BV 783510

BW 783510

BX 783510

BY 783510

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19) 0505 0710 0948 3167 3617 3778 4142 4498 4544 4619 4947 7035 7280 7368 7462 8124 8655 9822 9877

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

1926 2248 3501 5906 6397 9292

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25)

0188 0216 0294 0302 1066 2597 2947 3599 4195 4381 5004 5271 6243 6751 6992 7110 7160 7201 7511 7721 7750 8303 9027 9867 9882

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

0168 0321 0343 0504 0528 0910 0950 1288 1545 1625 1803 1836 1952 2223 2530 2549 2590 2662 2900 3110 3246 3408 3421 3577 3674 3733 3747 3750 3760 3833 4207 4332 4351 4399 4815 5087 5179 5216 5236 5249 5344 5647 5786 5847 5848 5973 6107 6219 6301 6659 7219 7373 7458 7660 7661 7835 7888 8159 8220 8251 8437 8563 8761 8862 8937 9093 9116 9194 9241 9243 9416 9649 9657 9734 9853 9997

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 94)

0271 0366 0382 0449 0513 0538 0568 0642 1046 1063 1209 1272 1314 1348 1630 1687 1712 1787 1923 1954 1992 2089 2123 2242 2350 2416 2579 2606 2996 3023 3037 3301 3360 3612 3630 3676 3940 4095 4299 4450 4455 4491 4723 4739 4957 5016 5027 5042 5181 5235 5248 5511 5832 5849 6185 6227 6389 6422 6501 6570 6589 6666 7023 7095 7130 7236 7477 7500 7527 7606 7724 7799 7831 7889 7998 8694 8819 8949 9013 9059 9068 9088 9196 9197 9200 9281 9344 9414 9423 9481 9503 9662 9724 9843

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 144)

Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-36: BUMPER Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100