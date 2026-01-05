LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (January 5, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-36 Monday 3PM Jackpot Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. BZ 783510 (IDUKKI)
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: The winners of January 05, 2026 BHAGYATHARA BT-36 were announced at 3 PM today. Verify the Rs. 1 crore jackpot number and check how to get your prize before it's too late.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Bhagyathara BT-36 Result is announced by the Kerala government on behalf of the Lottery Department. Today, January 5, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2026 for Bhagyathara BT-36 has been announced. Scroll down to check the latest Kerala lottery updates only on ABP Live.
Kerala Lottery Result Bhagyathara BT-36 Today (05.01.2026): Check Complete List
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
- BZ 783510 (IDUKKI)
- Agent Name: SUBAIR T P
- Agency No.: Y 2778
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
- BO 728920 (THRISSUR)
- Agent Name: A SURESH BABU
- Agency No.: R 6544
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
- BO 549282 (ERNAKULAM)
- Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR C P
- Agency No.: E 6804
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
- BN 783510
- BO 783510
- BP 783510
- BR 783510
- BS 783510
- BT 783510
- BU 783510
- BV 783510
- BW 783510
- BX 783510
- BY 783510
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)
1926 2248 3501 5906 6397 9292
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 94)
0271 0366 0382 0449 0513 0538 0568 0642 1046 1063 1209 1272 1314 1348 1630 1687 1712 1787 1923 1954 1992 2089 2123 2242 2350 2416 2579 2606 2996 3023 3037 3301 3360 3612 3630 3676 3940 4095 4299 4450 4455 4491 4723 4739 4957 5016 5027 5042 5181 5235 5248 5511 5832 5849 6185 6227 6389 6422 6501 6570 6589 6666 7023 7095 7130 7236 7477 7500 7527 7606 7724 7799 7831 7889 7998 8694 8819 8949 9013 9059 9068 9088 9196 9197 9200 9281 9344 9414 9423 9481 9503 9662 9724 9843
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 144)
To be announced next. Stay tunned to get the latest Kerala lottery result only on ABP Live.
Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-36: BUMPER Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
