Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (January 5, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-36 Monday 3PM Jackpot Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. BZ 783510 (IDUKKI)

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (January 5, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-36 Monday 3PM Jackpot Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. BZ 783510 (IDUKKI)

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: The winners of January 05, 2026 BHAGYATHARA BT-36 were announced at 3 PM today. Verify the Rs. 1 crore jackpot number and check how to get your prize before it's too late.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 03:49 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (January 5, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-36 Monday 3PM Jackpot Draw OUT - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Check Full List Of Winners keralalotteries.net LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (January 5, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-36 Monday 3PM Jackpot Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. BZ 783510 (IDUKKI)
Kerala Lottery Result Today 05.01.2026: Bhagyathara BT-36 Monday Draw Declared - Check Complete List
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Bhagyathara BT-36 Result is announced by the Kerala government on behalf of the Lottery Department. Today, January 5, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2026 for Bhagyathara BT-36 has been announced. Scroll down to check the latest Kerala lottery updates only on ABP Live.

Kerala Lottery Result Bhagyathara BT-36 Today (05.01.2026): Check Complete List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

  • BZ 783510 (IDUKKI)
  • Agent Name: SUBAIR T P
  • Agency No.: Y 2778

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

  • BO 728920 (THRISSUR)
  • Agent Name: A SURESH BABU
  • Agency No.: R 6544

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

  • BO 549282 (ERNAKULAM)
  • Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR C P
  • Agency No.: E 6804

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

  • BN 783510
  • BO 783510
  • BP 783510
  • BR 783510
  • BS 783510
  • BT 783510
  • BU 783510
  • BV 783510
  • BW 783510
  • BX 783510
  • BY 783510

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)

0505  0710  0948  3167  3617  3778  4142  4498  4544  4619  4947  7035  7280  7368  7462  8124  8655  9822  9877

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

1926  2248  3501  5906  6397  9292

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25)

0188  0216  0294  0302  1066  2597  2947  3599  4195  4381  5004  5271  6243  6751  6992  7110  7160  7201  7511  7721  7750  8303  9027  9867  9882

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

0168  0321  0343  0504  0528  0910  0950  1288  1545  1625  1803  1836  1952  2223  2530  2549  2590  2662  2900  3110  3246  3408  3421  3577  3674  3733  3747  3750  3760  3833  4207  4332  4351  4399  4815  5087  5179  5216  5236  5249  5344  5647  5786  5847  5848  5973  6107  6219  6301  6659  7219  7373  7458  7660  7661  7835  7888  8159  8220  8251  8437  8563  8761  8862  8937  9093  9116  9194  9241  9243  9416  9649  9657  9734  9853  9997

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 94)

0271  0366  0382  0449  0513  0538  0568  0642  1046  1063  1209  1272  1314  1348  1630  1687  1712  1787  1923  1954  1992  2089  2123  2242  2350  2416  2579  2606  2996  3023  3037  3301  3360  3612  3630  3676  3940  4095  4299  4450  4455  4491  4723  4739  4957  5016  5027  5042  5181  5235  5248  5511  5832  5849  6185  6227  6389  6422  6501  6570  6589  6666  7023  7095  7130  7236  7477  7500  7527  7606  7724  7799  7831  7889  7998  8694  8819  8949  9013  9059  9068  9088  9196  9197  9200  9281  9344  9414  9423  9481  9503  9662  9724  9843

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 144)

To be announced next. Stay tunned to get the latest Kerala lottery result only on ABP Live.

Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-36: BUMPER Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

15:48 PM (IST)  •  05 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Bhagyathara BT-36 Monday 3PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. BZ 783510 (IDUKKI)

 The Government of Kerala, on behalf Lottery Department, declares "Bhagyathara BT-36 Result". Scroll down to check the live Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

15:49 PM (IST)  •  05 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: BHAGYATHARA BT-36 MONDAY 3PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

  • BZ 783510 (IDUKKI)
  • Agent Name: SUBAIR T P
  • Agency No.: Y 2778

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

  • BO 728920 (THRISSUR)
  • Agent Name: A SURESH BABU
  • Agency No.: R 6544
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
  • BO 549282 (ERNAKULAM)
  • Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR C P
  • Agency No.: E 6804

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

  • BN 783510
  • BO 783510
  • BP 783510
  • BR 783510
  • BS 783510
  • BT 783510
  • BU 783510
  • BV 783510
  • BW 783510
  • BX 783510
  • BY 783510

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)

0505  0710  0948  3167  3617  3778  4142  4498  4544  4619  4947  7035  7280  7368  7462  8124  8655  9822  9877

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

1926  2248  3501  5906  6397  9292

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25)

0216  5271  2947  7511  7201  5004  7750  7721  4381  9882  3599  6992  0188  0294  1066  4195  6243  2597...

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

0168  0321  0343  0504  0528  0910  0950  1288  1545  1625  1803  1836  1952  2223  2530  2549  2590  2662  2900  3110  3246  3408  3421  3577  3674  3733  3747  3750  3760  3833  4207  4332  4351  4399  4815  5087  5179  5216  5236  5249  5344  5647  5786  5847  5848  5973  6107  6219  6301  6659  7219  7373  7458  7660  7661  7835  7888  8159  8220  8251  8437  8563  8761  8862  8937  9093  9116  9194  9241  9243  9416  9649  9657  9734  9853  9997

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 94)

0271  0366  0382  0449  0513  0538  0568  0642  1046  1063  1209  1272  1314  1348  1630  1687  1712  1787  1923  1954  1992  2089  2123  2242  2350  2416  2579  2606  2996  3023  3037  3301  3360  3612  3630  3676  3940  4095  4299  4450  4455  4491  4723  4739  4957  5016  5027  5042  5181  5235  5248  5511  5832  5849  6185  6227  6389  6422  6501  6570  6589  6666  7023  7095  7130  7236  7477  7500  7527  7606  7724  7799  7831  7889  7998  8694  8819  8949  9013  9059  9068  9088  9196  9197  9200  9281  9344  9414  9423  9481  9503  9662  9724  9843

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 144)

3091  7018  4298  8012  4724  4177  2387  2731  1194  0919  3121  6725  4448  9507  9860  6890  3143  6455...

Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-36: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100
Load More
Tags :
Today Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Lottery Result Old Lottery Sambad Lottery Result Today Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Jackpot Jackpot Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 Jackpot Result Today Kerala Jackpot Result Jackpot Result Today Live Monday Kerala Lottery Keralalotteries.net Bhagyathara Lottery Bhagyathara Lottery Result Bhagyathara Lottery Result Today Bhagyathara Lottery Monday Bhagyathara BT-36 Result Today Bhagyathara Kerala Lottery Result Monday Bhagyathara Lottery 05 01 26
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Jail Is My Life Now’: Umar Khalid Reacts After Supreme Court Denies Bail Relief
‘Jail Is My Life Now’: Umar Khalid Reacts After Supreme Court Denies Bail Relief
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
IPL
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
India
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Yoga Se Hi Hoga! Not Just A Slogan But What New-Age Travellers Are Swearing By
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget