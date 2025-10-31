Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 31, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-25 FRIDAY Bumper Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-25 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-25 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 31-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-25 winners.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 31, 2025) Live: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-25 FRIDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - CHECK WINNERS (FULL LIST)
The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM-25 FRIDAY 3 PM Result DECLARED - CHECK WINNERS (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
- RM 580867 (ALAPPUZHA)
- Agent Name: ASHWATHY K V
- Agency No.: A 5497
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
- RB 112828 (PAYYANUR)
- Agent Name: BALAKRISHNAN P
- Agency No.: C 2921
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
- RD 755838 (CHERTHALA)
- Agent Name: SURESH P
- Agency No.: A 3424
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 20)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)
0724 1403 5624 6654 7199 9257
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)
0338 0888 0894 0997 1356 1380 1386 1429 1499 1589 1783 1795 1957 2115 2137 2172 2292 2438 2464 2570 2709 2712 2836 3010 3121 3164 3353 3384 3643 3780 3790 3823 3983 4032 4135 4147 4169 4325 4365 4448 4723 4868 5045 5162 5265 5568 5641 5659 5662 5666 5725 6118 6156 6604 6663 6911 7063 7123 7374 7396 7882 8093 8119 8123 8315 8605 8731 8793 8861 8877 9228 9256 9281 9400 9805 9845
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 92)
0000 0003 0104 0139 0161 0220 0340 0412 0418 0675 0818 0834 0854 0924 0994 1058 1371 1684 1810 2038 2185 2197 2295 2317 2349 2417 2433 2572 2600 2603 2630 2781 2813 2825 3058 3103 3288 3558 3990 4085 4095 4252 4326 4351 4851 4888 4953 4985 5302 5304 5407 5529 5888 6009 6309 6422 6578 6700 6778 6979 7071 7236 7266 7387 7529 7555 7628 7734 7741 7910 7959 8048 8098 8131 8316 8401 8415 8420 8458 8590 8696 8840 8990 8991 9026 9039 9073 9164 9524 9689 9844 9882
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 144)
0170 0223 0491 0547 0562 0779 0788 0851 0933 0937 1046 1283 1290 1355 1397 1454 1496 1605 1673 1680 1720 1728 1738 1750 1768 1777 1804 1949 2015 2074 2139 2140 2425 2483 2491 2553 2609 2704 2718 2847 3014 3158 3265 3404 3473 3508 3576 3741 3808 3879 3880 3882 3919 3945 4113 4288 4345 4374 4377 4392 4394 4444 4506 4513 4580 4731 4765 4793 4878 4939 4960 5001 5023 5151 5173 5361 5387 5410 5457 5687 5805 5826 5839 5878 6064 6154 6192 6343 6595 6643 6792 6954 7008 7224 7270 7312 7372 7383 7393 7416 7430 7451 7597 7609 7689 7717 7745 7799 7842 7876 7905 7927 7956 7998 8060 8070 8209 8220 8248 8256 8413 8490 8695 8776 8814 8884 8924 8955 8967 8981 9045 9124 9175 9395 9419 9430 9455 9482 9545 9718 9724 9757 9783 9912
SUVARNA KERALAM-25 Lottery Prize Details
- First Prize: 1 Crore
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 LAKH
- Fourth Prize: Rs. 5,000
- Fifth Prize: Rs. 2,000
- Sixth Place: Rs. 1,000
- 7th Place: Rs. 500
- 8th Place: Rs. 200
- 9th Place: Rs. 100
