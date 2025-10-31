Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 31-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-25 winners.

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM-25 FRIDAY 3 PM Result DECLARED - CHECK WINNERS (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

RM 580867 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: ASHWATHY K V

Agency No.: A 5497

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

RB 112828 (PAYYANUR)

Agent Name: BALAKRISHNAN P

Agency No.: C 2921

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

RD 755838 (CHERTHALA)

Agent Name: SURESH P

Agency No.: A 3424

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

RA 580867 RB 580867 RC 580867 RD 580867 RE 580867 RF 580867 RG 580867 RH 580867 RJ 580867 RK 580867 RL 580867

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)