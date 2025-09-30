Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (30.09.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-487 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-487 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-487 will be drawn today, September 30, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 02:47 PM (IST)

Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 30-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement:  The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-487 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (30.09.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-487 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

14:47 PM (IST)  •  30 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-487 TUESDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?

If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries after the winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the ticket's back along with the necessary paperwork.

  • Make a photocopy of both sides of the ticket, self-attested, and a claim application.
  • Two passport-sized pictures of the lottery winner, properly certified by a notary public or gazette officer.
  • An officially certified copy of the prize money receipt, complete with a revenue stamp valued at ₹1/-, in the format specified
  • Copy of the winner's self-attested PAN card.
  • Documents with ID proof attested, such as voter ID cards, DLs, ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and passports.
14:40 PM (IST)  •  30 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-487 TUESDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

