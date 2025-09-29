Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 29-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 29, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-22 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-22 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.