Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 29, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 FRIDAY Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RE 302032
Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-17 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-17 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 29-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 winners.
The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
RB 302032
RC 302032
RD 302032
RF 302032
RG 302032
RH 302032
RJ 302032
RK 302032
RL 302032
RM 302032
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 92)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 144)
SUVARNA KERALAM-17 Lottery Prize Details
- First Prize: 1 Crore
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 LAKH
- Fourth Prize: Rs. 5,000
- Fifth Prize: Rs. 2,000
- Sixth Place: Rs. 1,000
- 7th Place: Rs. 500
- 8th Place: Rs. 200
- 9th Place: Rs. 100
