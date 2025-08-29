Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 29, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 FRIDAY Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RE 302032

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 29, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 FRIDAY Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RE 302032

Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-17 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-17 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 29, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 FRIDAY Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RE 302032
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 29, 2025)
Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 29-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 29, 2025) Live: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 FRIDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RE 302032

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 29, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 FRIDAY Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RE 302032

 
15:16 PM (IST)  •  29 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM-17 FRIDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

RE 302032
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

RF 739176
Agent Name: 
Agency No.:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

RC 319936
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

RA 302032
RB 302032
RC 302032
RD 302032
RF 302032
RG 302032
RH 302032
RJ 302032
RK 302032
RL 302032
RM 302032

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000

0515  0603  1385  1655  1749  2669  2837  3579  4761  6196  6552  6628  6668  6766  6851  7175  7523  8044  9096  9248

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 92)

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 144)

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

SUVARNA KERALAM-17 Lottery Prize Details

  • First Prize: 1 Crore
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 LAKH
  • Fourth Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • Sixth Place: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Place: Rs. 500
  • 8th Place: Rs. 200
  • 9th Place: Rs. 100
15:16 PM (IST)  •  29 Aug 2025

