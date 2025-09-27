LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-725 will be drawn today, September 27, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.
The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?
Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?
The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.