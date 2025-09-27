Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-725 will be drawn today, September 27, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 02:34 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.09.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 27-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-725 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-7245 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No - TO BE OUT SOON

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

14:34 PM (IST)  •  27 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

 

14:19 PM (IST)  •  27 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-725 SATURDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

 

