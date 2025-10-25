Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (25.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-728 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (25.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-728 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-728 will be drawn today, October 25, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 01:46 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (25.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-728 SATURDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today October 25 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (25.10.2025)
Source : Pinterest/nypost

Background

Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 25-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-728 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (25.10.2025): KARUNYA KR-728 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-728 SATURDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

13:46 PM (IST)  •  25 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-728 SATURDAY Result: How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

13:37 PM (IST)  •  25 Oct 2025

KARUNYA KR-728 SATURDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

New Update
