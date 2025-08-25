Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 25, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-17 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw - To Be Announced Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 25, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-17 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw - To Be Announced Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-17 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw live today, August 25, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (25.08.2025): Bhagyathara BT-17 Monday 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad Win Win Draw latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today August 25 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net statelottery.kerala.gov.in
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 25, 2025)
Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 25-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 25, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-17 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-17 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-17 MONDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

13:50 PM (IST)  •  25 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara Lottery BT-17 MONDAY (August 25, 2025) Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

 

13:45 PM (IST)  •  25 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE Monday 25-08-2025: Bhagyathara BT 17

The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000/-, Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹75,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000/-, 4th Prize: ₹5,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹500/-, 7th Prize: ₹100/-, 8th Prize: ₹50/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30 % of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.

13:42 PM (IST)  •  25 Aug 2025

Kerala Lotteries Releases Rs 1 Crore Bhagyathara Lottery Result. Check Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today 25-08-2025 is Bhagyathara lottery BT 17 Today kerala lottery result will be announced on 25-08-2025 at 03:00pm. The kerala lottery department held the draw of BT 17 Bhagyathara lottery today 16-08-2025 at sharp 3pm with the presence of officials in the Gorky Bhavan Thiruvananthapuram.

 

13:37 PM (IST)  •  25 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT 17 MONDAY (25.08.2025) Result: History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is BHAGYATHARA . The BHAGYATHARA Lottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on Mondays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the BHAGYATHARA lottery code is "BT," which also includes the draw number.

 

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Kerela Lottery Live BHAGYATHARA BT-17
