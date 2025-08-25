LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 25, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-17 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw - To Be Announced Shortly
The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara Lottery BT-17 MONDAY (August 25, 2025) Draw: Who Is The Organizer?
The government has designated the Secretary to Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.
The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000/-, Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹75,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000/-, 4th Prize: ₹5,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹500/-, 7th Prize: ₹100/-, 8th Prize: ₹50/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30 % of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.
The kerala lottery department held the draw of BT 17 Bhagyathara lottery today 25-08-2025 at sharp 3pm with the presence of officials in the Gorky Bhavan Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT 17 MONDAY (25.08.2025) Result: History And Significance
Among the seven weekly lotteries is BHAGYATHARA . The BHAGYATHARA Lottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on Mondays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the BHAGYATHARA lottery code is "BT," which also includes the draw number.