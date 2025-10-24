Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 24, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-24 FRIDAY Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-24 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-24 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 24-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-24 winners.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 24, 2025) Live: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-24 FRIDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.
Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly JACKPOTS
The Akshaya lottery is held on Sunday; the Win-Win lottery is held on Monday; the Sthree Sakthi lottery is held on Tuesday; the Fifty-Fifty lottery is held on Wednesday; the Karunya Plus lottery is held on Thursday; the Nirmal lottery is held on Friday; and the Karunya lottery is held on Saturday. Sadly, the government decided to temporarily stop the Pournami lottery and reinstate the Bhagyamithra lottery as a new feature in the monthly lottery. Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:05 pm on ABP Live English.
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses
The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.