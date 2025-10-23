Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 23, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-594 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 23, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-594 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 23, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 01:50 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.10.2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-594 THURSDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today October 23 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 23, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/mlivedotcom

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 23-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (October 23, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-594 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-594 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-594 THURSDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

13:50 PM (IST)  •  23 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-594 THURSDAY (October 23, 2025): Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?

No, neither directly nor indirectly, agents are allowed to sell Kerala State Lotteries tickets outside of the state.

 

13:43 PM (IST)  •  23 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (October 23, 2025) - Check Details

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.

 

