LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.09.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-486 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.09.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-486 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-486 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-486 will be drawn today, September 23, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 01:49 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.09.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-486 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.09.2025)
Source : Pinterest/jackppotai

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 23-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement:  The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-486 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.09.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-486 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.09.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-486 TUESDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

13:49 PM (IST)  •  23 Sep 2025

Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly Jackpots

  • Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery
  • Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi Lottery
  • Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery

Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:05 pm on ABP Live English.

13:42 PM (IST)  •  23 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery Result (23.09.2025): How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

