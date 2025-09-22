Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (September 22, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-21 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (September 22, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-21 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-21 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw result live, September 22, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 01:26 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (22.09.2025): Bhagyathara BT-21 Monday 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad Win Win Draw latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today September 22 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (September 22, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-21 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (September 22, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/jenglantz

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 22-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 22, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-21 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-21 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-21 MONDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

13:26 PM (IST)  •  22 Sep 2025

Kerala Lotteries Releases Rs 1 Crore Bhagyathara Lottery Result. Check Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today 22-09-2025 is Bhagyathara lottery BT 21 Today kerala lottery result will be announced on 22-09-2025 at 03:00pm. The kerala lottery department held the draw of BT 21 Bhagyathara lottery today 22-09-2025 at sharp 3pm with the presence of officials in the Gorky Bhavan Thiruvananthapuram.

 

13:21 PM (IST)  •  22 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT 21 MONDAY (22.09.2025) Result: History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is BHAGYATHARA . The BHAGYATHARA Lottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on Mondays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the BHAGYATHARA lottery code is "BT," which also includes the draw number.

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Kerela Lottery Live BHAGYATHARA BT-21
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
Cities
PM Modi Launches Rs 5,125.37 Cr Projects In Arunachal Pradesh, Slams Congress For 'Ignoring' Northeast
PM Modi Launches Rs 5,125.37 Cr Projects In Arunachal, Slams Congress For 'Ignoring' Northeast
Business
Maggi, Coffee, Ghee, Butter: Essentials Get Cheaper From Today As GST 2.0 Begins
Navratri Boost: Maggi, Coffee, Ghee And More Daily Essentials Now Cost Less Under GST 2.0
India
"No Rivalry Anymore": Suryakumar Yadav's Statement Sparks Row After India’s Dominant Win Over Pakistan
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget