Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 22, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-16 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-16 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-16 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.
The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM SK-16 FRIDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?
If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Visit ABP Live English for further information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.
Kerala Lottery Sambad SUVARNAM KERALAM SK- 16 FRIDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Win Win
|40/-
|750/-
|75,00,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|40/-
|750/-
|75,00,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Fifty Fifty
|50/-
|750/-
|1,00,00,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|40/-
|750/-
|80,00,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Nirmal
|40/-
|750/-
|70,00,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|40/-
|1250/-
|80,00,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Akshaya
|40/-
|1250/-
|70,00,000/-
|Sunday
Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM - 16 FRIDAY (August 22, 2025): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?
No, under no circumstances may a ticket be sold for more than face value.
Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM- 16 FRIDAY (August 22, 2025): Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?
No, neither directly nor indirectly, agents are allowed to sell Kerala State Lotteries tickets outside of the state.
Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (August 22, 2025) - Check Details
The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.