Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 21, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-21 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 21, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-21 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The Samrudhi SM-20 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, September 21, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 02:02 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 21, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-21 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 21, 2025) LIVE
Source : Unsplash

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 21-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-21 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 21, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-21 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.- TO BE OUT SOON

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

14:02 PM (IST)  •  21 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-21 SUNDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

 

13:54 PM (IST)  •  21 Sep 2025

Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly Jackpots

  • Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery
  • Tuesday: Stree Sakthi Lottery
  • Wednesday: Dhanalekshmi Lottery
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery

Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:05 pm on ABP Live English.

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result SAMRUDHI SM-21
