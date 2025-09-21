Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 21, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-21 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
The Samrudhi SM-20 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, September 21, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 21-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-21 winners.
The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-21 SUNDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?
The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.
Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly Jackpots
- Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery
- Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery
- Tuesday: Stree Sakthi Lottery
- Wednesday: Dhanalekshmi Lottery
- Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
- Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery
- Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery
Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:05 pm on ABP Live English.