LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (20.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-724 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (20.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-724 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-724 will be drawn today, September 20, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 01:37 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (20.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-724 SATURDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (20.09.2025)
Source : Pinterest/Refinery29au

Background

Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 20-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-724 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (20.09.2025): KARUNYA KR-724 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-724 SATURDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

13:37 PM (IST)  •  20 Sep 2025

KARUNYA KR-724 SATURDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

13:32 PM (IST)  •  20 Sep 2025

KARUNYA KR-722 SATURDAY (September 20, 2025): Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.

 

New Update
