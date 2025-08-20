Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 20, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.DT 613976

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 will be drawn today, August 20, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 20-08-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon

The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (20.08.2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.DT 613976

 

15:13 PM (IST)  •  20 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: CONSOLATION PRIZE - RS.5000

LUCKY NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE RS. 5000

The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery consolation prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE. 

DN 613976
DO 613976
DP 613976
DR 613976
DS 613976
DU 613976
DV 613976
DW 613976
DX 613976
DY 613976
DZ 613976
15:13 PM (IST)  •  20 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 5 LAKHS - 3rd Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DO 955514

LUCKY NUMBER FOR THIRD PRIZE RS. 5 LAKHS 

The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery third prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE. 

DO 955514
15:12 PM (IST)  •  20 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 30 LAKHS - 2nd Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DW 800036

LUCKY NUMBER FOR SECOND PRIZE RS. 30 LAKHS 

The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery second prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE. 

DW 800036
15:10 PM (IST)  •  20 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 1 CRORE LAKH - 1st Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DT 613976

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery first prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE. 

DT 613976
15:08 PM (IST)  •  20 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Today (20.08.2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 20)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 96)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 138)

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 5,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 8th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-14
