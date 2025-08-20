LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 20, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.DT 613976
Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 will be drawn today, August 20, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 20-08-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon
The winners list out soon!
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: CONSOLATION PRIZE - RS.5000
LUCKY NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE RS. 5000
The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery consolation prize result on behalf of the lottery department.
DO 613976
DP 613976
DR 613976
DS 613976
DU 613976
DV 613976
DW 613976
DX 613976
DY 613976
DZ 613976
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 5 LAKHS - 3rd Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DO 955514
LUCKY NUMBER FOR THIRD PRIZE RS. 5 LAKHS
The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery third prize result on behalf of the lottery department.
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 30 LAKHS - 2nd Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DW 800036
LUCKY NUMBER FOR SECOND PRIZE RS. 30 LAKHS
The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery second prize result on behalf of the lottery department.
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 1 CRORE LAKH - 1st Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DT 613976
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 Bumper Lottery first prize result on behalf of the lottery department.
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

To Be Announced Next.
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

To Be Announced Next.
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

To Be Announced Next.
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

To Be Announced Next.
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 20)

To Be Announced Next.
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

To Be Announced Next.
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

To Be Announced Next.
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 96)

To Be Announced Next.
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 138)

To Be Announced Next.
Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-14 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 5,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 8th Place: 100