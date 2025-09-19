Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 19, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-19 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 19, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-19 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-19 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-19 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 02:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (19.09.2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-19 Friday 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 19, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/lotteryquicktips

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 19-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-19 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 19, 2025) Live: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-19 FRIDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 19, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-19 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

14:21 PM (IST)  •  19 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM SK-19 FRIDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.

 

14:16 PM (IST)  •  19 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM SK-19 FRIDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?

If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries after the winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the ticket's back along with the necessary paperwork.

  • Make a photocopy of both sides of the ticket, self-attested, and a claim application.
  • Two passport-sized pictures of the lottery winner, properly certified by a notary public or gazette officer.
  • An officially certified copy of the prize money receipt, complete with a revenue stamp valued at ₹1/-, in the format specified
  • Copy of the winner's self-attested PAN card.
  • Documents with ID proof attested, such as voter ID cards, DLs, ration cards, Adhaar cards, and passports.
Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result SUVARNA KERALAM SK-19 FRIDAY
New Update
