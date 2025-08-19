Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (19.08.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-481 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-481 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-481 will be drawn today, August 19, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 19-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement:  The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-481 winners.

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

14:45 PM (IST)  •  19 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-481 TUESDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

14:39 PM (IST)  •  19 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS-481 TUESDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samriddhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday
14:33 PM (IST)  •  19 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Lucky Draws Daily Prices And Costs (OLD DRAWS)

The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets

  • Win-Win: ₹50/- 
  • Fifty Fifty: ₹50/-
  • Karunya Plus: ₹50/-
  • Nirmal: ₹50/-
  • Karunya: ₹50/-
  • Sthree Sakthi: ₹50/- (Bumper Lottery Today)
  • Akshaya: ₹50/-

Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.

14:27 PM (IST)  •  19 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-481 TUESDAY (19.08.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps

  • Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
  • Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
  • Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
  • Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
  • Store your ticket securely.
14:21 PM (IST)  •  19 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad STHREE SAKTHI SS-481 TUESDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?

Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Sthree Sakthi SS-481
