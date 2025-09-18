Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 18, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-590 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 18, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 02:34 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (18.09.2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-590 THURSDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 18, 2025)
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 18-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 18 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-590 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is comming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-590 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

14:33 PM (IST)  •  18 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-590 THURSDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Visit ABP Live English for further information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

14:27 PM (IST)  •  18 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-590 THURSDAY (September 18, 2025): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?

No, under no circumstances may a ticket be sold for more than face value.

 

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-590
New Update
