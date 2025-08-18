LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 18, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-16 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket no. - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 18, 2025) Live: BHAGYATHARA BT-16 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket no. - TO BE OUT SOON
The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Bhagyathara BT 16 Lottery Rules: Is It Legal to Sell Above Face Value?
No, it is strictly prohibited to sell a Kerala Bhagyathara BT-16 lottery ticket for more than its official face value. According to Kerala lottery regulations, reselling tickets at a higher price is illegal under any circumstances.
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 Monday Result: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?
No, neither directly nor indirectly, agents are allowed to sell Kerala State Lotteries tickets outside of the state.
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara Lottery BT 16 Monday: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?
Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara Lottery BT-16 MONDAY (August 18, 2025) Draw: Who Is The Organizer?
The government has designated the Secretary to Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.
The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000/-, Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹75,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000/-, 4th Prize: ₹5,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹500/-, 7th Prize: ₹100/-, 8th Prize: ₹50/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30 % of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.