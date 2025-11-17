LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (November 17, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-29 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-29 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw result live, November 17, 2025, at 3 pm.
Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 17-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
Kerala Lottery Result (November 17, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-29 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-29 winners.
The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.
Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Daily Draws and Their Ticket Prices
The Kerala State Government runs seven weekly lottery draws, each with its own prize structure and ticket price. Here’s a breakdown of the current costs:
- Win-Win: ₹40 (Also features a Bumper Lottery today)
- Fifty Fifty: ₹50
- Karunya Plus: ₹40
- Nirmal: ₹40
- Karunya: ₹40
- Sthree Sakthi: ₹40
- Akshaya: ₹40
- Bhagyamithra: ₹100 (This is the newest monthly lottery)
Note: Bumper lottery ticket prices range between ₹200 and ₹500, depending on the total prize pool
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Bhagyathara BT-29 Monday Draw: How to Buy Official Lottery Tickets
Buying a Kerala lottery ticket is easy and strictly offline. Here’s how the process works:
- Where to Buy: Tickets are sold through over 100,000 retailers and 35,000+ government-registered lottery agents across the state.
- Find an Agent: Contact your district lottery office to locate the nearest authorized seller in your area.
- After Purchase: As soon as you buy a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
- Why It Matters: This step is essential—ticket ownership is determined by the name and address on the ticket. Without it, someone else could claim your prize.
- Keep It Safe: Store your ticket in a secure place until the draw.