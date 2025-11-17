Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (November 17, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-29 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-29 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw result live, November 17, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 02:20 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.11.2025): Bhagyathara BT-29 Monday 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad Win Win Draw latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today November 17 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net statelottery.kerala.gov.in
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (November 17, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/readersdigest

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 17-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement 

Kerala Lottery Result (November 17, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-29 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-29 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-29 SUNDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

14:20 PM (IST)  •  17 Nov 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Daily Draws and Their Ticket Prices

The Kerala State Government runs seven weekly lottery draws, each with its own prize structure and ticket price. Here’s a breakdown of the current costs:

  • Win-Win: ₹40 (Also features a Bumper Lottery today)
  • Fifty Fifty: ₹50
  • Karunya Plus: ₹40
  • Nirmal: ₹40
  • Karunya: ₹40
  • Sthree Sakthi: ₹40
  • Akshaya: ₹40
  • Bhagyamithra: ₹100 (This is the newest monthly lottery)

Note: Bumper lottery ticket prices range between ₹200 and ₹500, depending on the total prize pool

14:15 PM (IST)  •  17 Nov 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad Bhagyathara BT-29 Monday Draw: How to Buy Official Lottery Tickets

Buying a Kerala lottery ticket is easy and strictly offline. Here’s how the process works:

  • Where to Buy: Tickets are sold through over 100,000 retailers and 35,000+ government-registered lottery agents across the state.
  • Find an Agent: Contact your district lottery office to locate the nearest authorized seller in your area.
  • After Purchase: As soon as you buy a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
  • Why It Matters: This step is essential—ticket ownership is determined by the name and address on the ticket. Without it, someone else could claim your prize.
  • Keep It Safe: Store your ticket in a secure place until the draw.
