HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 17, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 17, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 will be drawn today, September 17, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.09.2025): Dhanalekshmi DL-18 Wednesday 3PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore Bumper Jackpot Lottery Fifty Fifty Result Latest News Live Updates south India news September 17 Kerala Lottery Winner Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 17, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 17, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/subconsciousservant

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 17-09-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 17, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.09.2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

14:09 PM (IST)  •  17 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 WEDNESDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

14:05 PM (IST)  •  17 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery Sambad DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 WEDNESDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samriddhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday

 

