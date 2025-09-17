LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 17, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 will be drawn today, September 17, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.
LIVE
Background
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.09.2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 WEDNESDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?
If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.
Kerala Lottery Sambad DHANALEKSHMI DL-18 WEDNESDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Bhagyathara
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Dhanalakshmi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Suvarna Keralam
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Samriddhi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Sunday