Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 16, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-29 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
The Samrudhi SM-29 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, November 16, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 16-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list for today has been DECLARED! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-29 (November 16, 2025) winners.
The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.
SAMRUDHI SM-29 SUNDAY Today: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?
The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.
SAMRUDHI SM-29 SUNDAY Result: Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (November 16, 2025)
The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.