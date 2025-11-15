Explorer
(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): KARUNYA KR-731 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA KR-731 will be drawn today, November 15, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.
LIVE
Key Events
14:05 (IST) Nov 15
Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Weekly And Bumper Lucky Draws (Daily Prices And Costs)
14:01 (IST) Nov 15
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-731 SATURDAY (15.11.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps
13:56 (IST) Nov 15
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-731 SATURDAY: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?
Background
Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 15-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-731 winners.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): KARUNYA KR-731 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-731 SATURDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON
14:05 PM (IST) • 15 Nov 2025
Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Weekly And Bumper Lucky Draws (Daily Prices And Costs)
The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets
- Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery (₹50/-)
- Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery (₹50/-)
- Tuesday: Streesakthi Lottery (₹50/-)
- Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery (₹50/-)
- Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery (₹50/-)
- Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery (₹50/-)
- Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery (₹50/-)
Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.
14:01 PM (IST) • 15 Nov 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-731 SATURDAY (15.11.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps
- Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
- Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
- Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
- Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
- Store your ticket securely.


Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion
