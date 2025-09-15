LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (September 15, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-20 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-20 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw result live, September 15, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 15-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 15, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-20 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-20 winners.
The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-20 MONDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-20 MONDAY Draw (September 15, 2025): Where To Check Result
The results of the Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-20 draw can be accessed through multiple channels. You can visit the official Kerala State Lotteries website, check local newspapers, or follow real-time updates and live announcements exclusively on ABP LIVE.
Kerala Lottery Result: Bumper Draws Details And MONTH Of Announcement
UPCOMING DRAW
- Thiruvonam Bumper September 27, 2024 (First Prize, 25 Crore)
OTHER BUMPER DRAWS
- Summer Bumper (April 10 Crore)
- Vishu Bumper (May 12 Crore)
- Monsoon Bumper (July 10 Crore)
- Thiruvonam Bumper October 9, 2024 (First Prize, 25 Crore)
- Pooja Bumper BR-100 December 4, 2024 (First Prize, 12 Crore)
- Christmas New Year Bumper February 5, 2025 (First Prize: 20 Crore)