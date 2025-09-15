Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (September 15, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-20 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (September 15, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-20 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-20 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw result live, September 15, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (15.09.2025): Bhagyathara BT-20 Monday 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad Win Win Draw latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today September 15 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (September 15, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-20 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (September 15, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/theussun

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 15-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 15, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-20 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-20 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-20 MONDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY

14:46 PM (IST)  •  15 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-20 MONDAY Draw (September 15, 2025): Where To Check Result

The results of the Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-20 draw can be accessed through multiple channels. You can visit the official Kerala State Lotteries website, check local newspapers, or follow real-time updates and live announcements exclusively on ABP LIVE.

 

14:45 PM (IST)  •  15 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: Bumper Draws Details And MONTH Of Announcement

UPCOMING DRAW

  • Thiruvonam Bumper September 27, 2024 (First Prize, 25 Crore)

OTHER BUMPER DRAWS

  • Summer Bumper (April 10 Crore)
  • Vishu Bumper (May 12 Crore)
  • Monsoon Bumper (July 10 Crore)
  • Thiruvonam Bumper October 9, 2024 (First Prize, 25 Crore)
  • Pooja Bumper BR-100 December 4, 2024 (First Prize, 12 Crore)
  • Christmas New Year Bumper February 5, 2025 (First Prize: 20 Crore)
Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Kerela Lottery Live BHAGYATHARA BT-20
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BMW Driver Who Killed Finance Ministry Official Arrested From Delhi Hospital
BMW Driver Who Killed Finance Ministry Official Arrested From Delhi Hospital
India
Waqf Act Case: SC Puts On Hold Islam Practice Tenure Requirement, Says Some Sections Need Protection
Waqf Act Case: SC Puts On Hold Islam Practice Tenure Requirement, Says Some Sections Need Protection
World
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
Business
Exclusive | India-Israel Bilateral Investment Deal Marks 'New Chapter' In Ties: Israeli Finance Chief
Exclusive | India-Israel Bilateral Investment Deal Marks 'New Chapter' In Ties: Israeli Finance Chief
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget