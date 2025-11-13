LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 13, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-597 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 13, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS KN-597 draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.
The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses
The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.
KARUNYA PLUS KN-597 THURSDAY: How KARUNYA PLUS Lottery Scheme Benefiting State Residents?
