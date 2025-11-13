Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 13, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-597 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 13, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-597 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 13, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS KN-597 draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 01:34 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-597 THURSDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today November 13 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 13, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/16dpslurk3bnwslz7sk3z209xqrtlc

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 13-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 13, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-597 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-597 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-597 THURSDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

13:34 PM (IST)  •  13 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

13:30 PM (IST)  •  13 Nov 2025

KARUNYA PLUS KN-597 THURSDAY: How KARUNYA PLUS Lottery Scheme Benefiting State Residents?

The Karunya Plus scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-597
New Update
