Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 12, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-18 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 12, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-18 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-18 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-18 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 12, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-18 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 12, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/wikihow

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 12-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-18 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 12, 2025) Live: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-18 FRIDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 12, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-18 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

15:03 PM (IST)  •  12 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM-18 SATURDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 92)

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 144)

TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST LIVE UPDATES

SUVARNA KERALAM-18 Lottery Prize Details

  • First Prize: 1 Crore
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 LAKH
  • Fourth Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • Sixth Place: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Place: Rs. 500
  • 8th Place: Rs. 200
  • 9th Place: Rs. 100
15:01 PM (IST)  •  12 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM SK-18 FRIDAY Lottery Result (September 12): How To CLAIM Prize Money

Many winners of Kerala lottery prizes are unaware of the procedure for obtaining their winnings. However, you can download the forms needed to claim the prize from the Kerala State Lotteries Directorate and find all the step-by-step instructions for doing so on the official website page. After deducting the Kerala Lottery Agent Commission and prize tax, the winners will receive the remaining prize money.

 

