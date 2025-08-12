Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.08.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-480 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw - Results To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.08.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-480 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw - Results To Be Out Soon

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-480 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-480 will be drawn today, August 12, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 02:59 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.08.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-480 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw - Results To Be Out Soon
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.08.2025)
Source : Pinterest/euphoriazine

Background

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.08.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-480 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

The winners list will be out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-480 winners.

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.08.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-480 TUESDAY 3 PM Draw Results - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

14:59 PM (IST)  •  12 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-480Tuesday: What Is the Tax on a ₹1 Crore Lottery Win?

Lottery winnings in India are taxed at a flat rate of 30%. If you win ₹1 crore in the Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-480 draw, your basic tax liability would be calculated as ₹1,00,00,000 × 0.30 = ₹30,00,000. This means ₹30 lakh would be deducted as tax from your winnings.

14:59 PM (IST)  •  12 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-480 TUESDAY: What Is The Commission Rate Of Kerala Lottery?

A sum equal to 12% of the prize money will be subtracted from the first, second, and third place awards and given to the relevant agents as an agent commission.

14:58 PM (IST)  •  12 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-480 TUESDAY Draw (August 12, 2025): Check Ticket PRICE

One of the seven lotteries that are held each week is STHREE SAKTHI. The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery Result lottery draw is held every Tuesday at 3 p.m. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to identify it; the draw number and lottery code for the STHREE SAKTHI Lottery Result SS-480 is "SS." The STHREE SAKTHI lottery only costs Rs. 50 (fifty rupees).

14:58 PM (IST)  •  12 Aug 2025

THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR-105 : Check Total Agent Commission

Total Agent's Commission given for Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105

Total Agent's Commission on 1st Prize of Thiruvonam Bumper: Rs. 2,50,00,000

Total Agent's Commission on Consolation Prize of Thiruvonam Bumper: Rs. 4,50,000

Total Agent's Commission on 2nd Prize of Thiruvonam Bumper: Rs. 2,00,00,000

Total Agent's Commission on 3rd Prize of Thiruvonam Bumper: Rs. 1,00,00,000

Total Agent's Commission on 4th Prize of Thiruvonam Bumper: Upto Rs. 5,00,000

Total Agent's Commission on 5th Prize of Thiruvonam Bumper: Upto Rs. 2,00,000

Total Agent's Commission on 6th Prize of Thiruvonam Bumper: Upto Rs. Up to 2,70,00,000

Total Agent's Commission on 7th Prize of Thiruvonam Bumper: Upto Rs. Up to 1,62,00,000

Total Agent's Commission on 8th Prize of Thiruvonam Bumper: Upto Rs. Up to 1,24,20,000

14:57 PM (IST)  •  12 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Jackpot Result (October 9, 2025): THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR-105 - Check TIME And DATE - Full Details

The THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR-105 Kerala State Lottery is expected to be held live at on October 9, 2025. This THIRUVONAM BUMPER one of the largest prize moneys on a single ticket in India, a first prize of Rs 25,00,00,000. Beginning on July 23, 2025, Kerala THIRUVONAM BUMPER lottery BR-105 sales started. The cost of a VISHU BUMPER lottery ticket is just ₹500.

New Update
Photo Gallery

